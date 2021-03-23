HokieHaven - Joe Bamisile enters the NCAA transfer portal

Despite VT's first-round NCAA Tournament game reaching overtime (with Jalen Cone unavailable due to ankle injury), Bamisile did not earn a minute on the court. He also played just five minutes in the Hokies' loss to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals.

After a freshman year in which he only played 117 total minutes - despite injury issues at the shooting guard position among his teammates - in-state guard Joe Bamisile has entered his name into the NCAA's Transfer Portal.

The 6-4, 195-pounder was a four-star and top-100 prospect our of Chesterfield (Va.) Monacan in the Class of 2020, but struggled to find a groove in Blacksburg. Should he ultimately choose to leave VT, the former No. 18 shooting guard in the nation will do so with 45 career points to his name.

The Hokies won't be losing much talent heading into the 2021-22 season: point guard Wabissa Bede will be the only player who is difficult to replace, as Cartier Diarra opted out of the season early on, and Cordell Pemsl (like Diarra, a first-year Hokie after grad transferring in) was limited due to a back injury. Presuming Cone is able to return to full health, he and fellow shooting guard Hunter Cattoor will likely share point guard and shooting guard duties, while incoming freshman Sean Pedulla gets up to speed as the distributor.



Bamisile likely saw that there simply won't be many more minutes available for him next season as there were this year - and is hoping to find greener pastures in a year where the NCAA's typically-draconian transfer and eligibility rules are relaxed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.