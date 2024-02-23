Harrisonburg- The Virginia Tech Hokies fell in a heart racer that sat Virginia Tech to .500

The Hokies fell four runs behind after just two innings, and hope looked fleeting. However, a spirited 7-3 run pulled Virginia Tech right back before a fatal Duke's blow sent the Hokies home.

To start the night, Madden Clement took the mound. The freshman pinned 37 pitches, giving up the first four runs on the evening before being replaced by Jordan Vera.

While the Hokies struggled until the fifth, when they started to find their groove, Szefc's squad quickly dropped the JMU lead.

Third baseman Carson DeMartini led all Hokies with four RBI, six Hokies marked hits, with four tallying at least 2+ runs.

When inning number nine arrived, tensions were high. Both teams knew that the next run could prove killer.

The Hokies stepped up first in the ninth and were quickly sat down with just 10 pitches. Meanwhile, the Dukes who were struggling to replicate their efficient play found earlier in the game, sealed the affair with a single that brought home Fenwick Trimble who was previously walked at the beginning of the inning.

Up next for the Hokies is a three-game homestand against Rhode Island. games take place this Friday and extend till Sunday.



