Virginia Tech will have a hat on the table Tuesday as 2024 receiver Jimmar Boston makes his college commitment. His choice will come down to the Hokies and NC State.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSVJUSERBWSBDT01NSVRNRU5UIOKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0xhbmU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9MYW5lODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jb2FjaG1jZ293ZW5zMTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNv YWNobWNnb3dlbnMxODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9iZXNzd3Vyc3Q5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmVzc3d1cnN0 OTk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnVic3RhY2hl P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBidWJzdGFjaGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92UlNPdm1rVFd3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlJT T3Zta1RXdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKaW1tYXIg4oCcVGFua+KAnSBCb3N0 b24gMjAyNCBXUiDimpTvuI8gKEBKaW1tYXJCb3N0b25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ppbW1hckJvc3Rvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE2OTc4 MzI1Njk3MTczMzQzODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hokies offered after Boston impressed the staff at their team 7-on-7 camp back in June. His Anderson (S.C.) Westside team performed well, and Boston's contributions helped lead the Rams to the team title at that event. He had previously taken an unofficial visit to Blacksburg in April. NC State offered after another strong in-person performance, for their "Alpha Wolf" elite camp in late July. Boston will make his commitment on his birthday Sept. 5, with only those two schools remaining (most of his other offers are Group of Five or FCS programs). While NC State has the advantage of hosting him more recently, the Hokies have had a couple chances to impress him in-person. He makes the call at 7 p.m. at his high school.