Jimmar Boston sets decision date between two finalists
Virginia Tech will have a hat on the table Tuesday as 2024 receiver Jimmar Boston makes his college commitment.
His choice will come down to the Hokies and NC State.
The Hokies offered after Boston impressed the staff at their team 7-on-7 camp back in June. His Anderson (S.C.) Westside team performed well, and Boston's contributions helped lead the Rams to the team title at that event. He had previously taken an unofficial visit to Blacksburg in April. NC State offered after another strong in-person performance, for their "Alpha Wolf" elite camp in late July.
Boston will make his commitment on his birthday Sept. 5, with only those two schools remaining (most of his other offers are Group of Five or FCS programs). While NC State has the advantage of hosting him more recently, the Hokies have had a couple chances to impress him in-person.
He makes the call at 7 p.m. at his high school.
