On the appeal of coming to Virginia Tech in this role:

“I went back to Southern Illinois and was there as a special assistant to the chancellor. The AD was let go, and then I was asked to go there. And that’s been the longest I’ve ever stayed any place – it was seven years – and we have a lake house there, and so it felt like I got them back on track where they needed to be, but I was willing to stay. I travel around, I was at TCU, you know that’s kind of what my vacations have been is going to different schools. I came here about a month ago, and I just watched practice and observed and Coach [Fuente] had me writing notes down, things of that nature. Then he started talking to me about maybe coming to work and so forth. At that time, I said ‘Well, I got a lot of things going’ and then he talked to me again and then the conversation got a lot more serious. You know, I’m a football coach and once you’re a ball coach, you’re a coach, not an administrator. So, this is a perfect setting for me to come back because I’ve known Justin from our TCU days and also at Illinois State. I’ve known the [Brad] Cornelsen Family for a long time because of his background and where he’s from. Jafar Williams coached with me at Rutgers, and I can kind of keep going I know most of the people, so I felt comfortable with who I was going to work with. And I wasn’t going to do anything – I’d had other offers to do this – unless it was a perfect fit, and at this time it was a good fit.”

On returning to football after being in an administrative one:

“I’ve had a passion for this game, I grew up simple and I’ve had a passion for this game, and the game saved my life and once you’re involved in something like that – I’ve gone through a few battles and those kids I’ve coached through the years have helped me through some tough times and we won a hell of a lot of games. It’s addiction like anything else and you try to get rid of it but it’s just very difficult, so it’s great to be back in my kind of passion and it is a unique move but I’ve done a lot of unique things and been through a lot of unique things. But it’s a good fit, it really is, for me and my life, and I hope for Justin and the rest of the staff because I came here because I knew I was with good people and that’s the most important. Like I said I’ve had other opportunities at different places, I’ve done work at Kansas State with Bill Snyder, so I’ve worked with some of the best and again, it had to be a good fit.”

On how the game saved his life:

“It gave me an opportunity to first of all, get into this business. Second of all, is that through my health situation – I was perfectly healthy until about 13 years ago – and through the health situation, I don’t think about it. I kept busy and stayed busy, and kept pressing, and kept coaching, and kept working, so I didn’t have to think about it. That’s what I mean by that: the kids kept me going, and coaching kept me going, because cause without that – you have Stage 4 cancer – and without that you sit around and think about it, and your life’s over. Or you go through seizure situations. What are you going to do? Quit? Or are you going to keep persevering and so I did it as long as I could, until I was told that was it. So that was a tough day in my life, but at the same time I’ve learned a lot through administration and kind of doing this role at K-State a little bit. So, it’s been good – life’s been good to me, real good. I’ve been blessed.”

On what he anticipates his day-to-day role will be moving forward:

“My day-to-day is whatever Justin tells me to do. My life’s great, I’m not the head coach and there isn’t anything better than that – not being head coach. I’ve been here, resigned [from Southern Illinois] on Monday, and Coach and I were here on Tuesday afternoon, my wife drove me up. She went to find a place somewhere and I went to work that day and I’ve been working ever since. I think right now, I’m catching up on all the terminology and offense and trying to figure out – cause everything’s different – learning those kinds of things. I’ve watched a whole lot of film on Duke, watched a whole lot of film on us, and been able to evaluate. I’m sure I will be doing a lot of evaluations from recruiting film and the personnel there. In the offensive room, doing a lot of things there, using all the knowledge that I’ve been able to gain through a lot of great people in the room; just doing what I’m asked to do to help make Virginia Tech better. That’s my job, and being a head coach, which I have been, I had a person like me, so to speak – everywhere I’ve been. You just have to have that person, sometimes you’ve just got to talk to somebody. I’ve had one of those people with me my whole career and that person is important.”

On what he can add to the program:

“Probably 36 years of knowledge and experience through different places and I worked for one of the best coaches in the country in Bill Snyder who called and said ‘Hey, this is a great move for you’ which is neat. I think from all the years of being a head coach and being under the fire and all those kinds of things. I think the knowledge I can bring – I’ve been offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator – I’ve done pretty much (everything) from Division II up. I can bring knowledge to help our staff be better. Again, my job is to help get Virginia Tech better and if someone’s got a question or I can put some input you know ‘Hey, maybe we ought to look at this,’ or whatever, that’s my job.”

On what he shared with Coach Fuente after his initial visit to camp:

“You know, I really don’t want to discuss that because that was between me and him, and I’m a pretty straight shooter. Maybe that’s why he wanted me to come. It’s not criticism or anything, just little things that I can say ‘Hey, this is kind of what I did in the past, what do you think? This is kind of what I see’ and so forth. I think more so is that he knows that I’m a person that’s going to tell you what I think and I think that’s why he’s had interest in me because that’s what I wanted out of the person that worked for me. I looked for the person that worked for me side by side that wasn’t on the field – I want him to tell me ‘Hey, you need to back off a little bit’ or ‘You need to do this, you need to do that’ and I listened because I trusted that person and so I think that’s the crux of it. He knows my background through all the places I’ve been and life’s about relationships and trust. Number one, he is a hell of a person; number two, he’s a good football coach, and number three, that’s the only kind of person I want to work for. That’s about as simple as I can put it.”

On his first task being evaluating the running game and what he has seen so far:

“Well again, you’d have to look at my background, I’m one of those guys that’s about running the ball, don’t turn it over, play good defense, be good in special teams. The teams that have the less turnover ratio wins most of the time. Plus, if you can run the ball, you can shorten the game and it’s a physical mentality which helps throwing the ball. What I’ve seen is that there us talent to do a lot of things, there really is. I think the biggest thing is they’ve had a lot of movement in the offensive line because of injuries. Until you get continuity with five guys that have played together for a while…it takes a while. I think that’s the biggest thing the health issue up there has been pretty difficult just by watching film. If we can get people healthy and everybody working together, like the young back I think he’s going to be a great player. I think more so it’s just continuity to run the ball, there’s a lot of communication things that have to go on – and in pass protection for that matter and you just have to all be on the same page. When I was here (in the summer) the center that was playing he ended up not being immediately eligible so there were missing parts even when I was here. Whoever those five are, get them going and get them on the same page. We’re certainly big I know that. I look like I come up to their waist so that’s a good sign. If they were all my size we would be in trouble [laughs]".

On being around student-athletes again:

“The players have been good to me, everybody has been good to me. It’s great to be around young people and you know you’re sitting here Bud Foster is your defensive coordinator, holy crap, you know like a little kid in a candy store you get to go see one of the best that’s ever coached the game on defense. I’ve known Coach Wiles for probably, I don’t know – a long time. It’s neat to be working with those type of people you know? I saw Coach Beamer in the hallway the other day and talked with him a little bit. I feel like they’ve been quick to take me in. Sometimes you bring a guy in that hasn’t been around you kind of go, ‘What’s he here for?’ There’s not anything wrong, I’m just an addition to help and like I said, about every program in the country has got someone like me that helps out. Like I told Coach: ‘If you need somebody to carry the dummies, I’ll carry the dummies.' I’ve done it before. I’m not too proud.”