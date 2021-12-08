Jermaine Waller named top DB in Commonwealth by Richmond TD club

RICHMOND, VA. – The Touchdown Club of Richmond announced Tuesday that Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller has been selected as its 2021 Defensive Back of the Year in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

All honored players will be recognized during the broadcast of the Dudley and Lanier Awards presentation, scheduled for this Saturday, December 11. This awards broadcast will air on WTVR-TV6, the local CBS affiliate in Richmond. The awards show will air, live, following the national broadcast of the Army vs. Navy football game on CBS, which kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Waller (6-1, 180) earned second-team All-ACC honors this season. He is tied for the ACC lead and tied for 10th in the FBS with four interceptions on the season. The Washington, D.C. native was the only ACC player to record at least four interceptions and an INT return TD in 2021. Waller was named the AP’s ACC Midyear Top Defensive Player on Oct. 20, Pro Football Focus’ College Cornerback of the Week on Oct. 11 and was also listed on ESPN’s All-ACC Midseason Team. He has totaled 45 tackles, including 2.0 TFL, four interceptions and five pass breakups in 11 games.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond is a 501(c)(3), sports-social organization, based in Richmond, Virginia. The club promotes the best interests of the American game of football and sports in general, under the guidance of elected officers, with the predominate purpose being to recognize worthy athletes for their accomplishments.