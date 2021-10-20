Jermaine Waller named top ACC defender at midseason

The Associated Press has spoken. Hokies cornerback Jermaine Waller is the ACC's top defender at midyear.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller has been named the ACC’s midyear top defensive player by Associated Press.

Waller (6-1, 180) leads the ACC and is tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions on the season. The Washington, D.C. native joins Iowa’s Riley Moss as the only Power Five players with four interceptions and an interception return TD on the year. Waller’s 67 interception-return yards leads the conference and his six passes defensed is tied for the second most in the ACC. No Tech player has recorded more than four interceptions in a season since 2013 when Kendall Fuller had six and Brandon Facyson had five.

This marks the second time this week a Tech player has been honored after P Peter Moore was named to The Athletic’s Midseason Freshman All-America Team. Waller has also been named the PFF College Cornerback of the Week (10/11) and to ESPN’s All-ACC Midseason Team.

Waller and the Hokies host Syracuse Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Regional Sports Networks. Saturday marks the first visit to Lane Stadium for the Orange since 2003.