Jermaine Waller named to PFF college team of the week

CINCINNATI – Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller has been named to the PFF College Team of the Week following his performance vs. Notre Dame, Pro Football Focus announced Monday.

Waller (6-1, 180) registered his fourth interception of the season on Saturday which leads the ACC and is tied for the FBS lead. The Washington, D.C. native joins Iowa’s Riley Moss as the only other Power Five player with four interceptions and an interception return TD on the year. Waller’s 67 interception return yards lead the conference, while his six passes defensed are tied for the secondin the ACC. The junior has recorded an interception in every game this season except Tech’s the 21-10 win over Richmond.

Waller’s honor marks the second time a Tech defensive back has been honored this season. DB Chamarri Conner was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week following Tech’s season-opening 17-10 win over North Carolina.

Waller and the Hokies return to ACC action in Lane Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday when they host Pitt (4-1, 1-0 ACC). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The Panthers join Tech as the only ACC Coastal division teams without a conference loss this season.