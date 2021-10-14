Jermaine Waller earns Beamer No. 25 for Pittsburgh game

He leads the country in interceptions, scoring on one last week. Now, Hokie cornerback Jermaine Waller will earn a special teams honor. The junior will wear the No 25 jersey in honor of former head coach Frank Beamer and "BeamerBall."

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal. The full list of 2021 honorees is below: Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller

Waller's four interceptions are enough to put him in a five-way tie for the national lead, and he also took one all the way back for a 26-yard touchdown last weekend against Notre Dame. In four years thus far at Virginia Tech (including an injury-abbreviated 2020), Waller has 90 total tackles, 4.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks. He has seven interceptions - with all three prior to this year's quartet coming in 2019 - and 21 total pass breakups. He's also forced one career fumble.