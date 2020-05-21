After a couple seasons in which injury kept him off the field, cornerback Jeremy Webb will try to see it elsewhere.

Webb was a four-star prospect out of ASA Junior College in Brooklyn after a high school career in which he moved around too often (often living with his older brother, NFL journeyman Ego Ferguson) to attract the serious attention of major college football programs.

His first year at Virginia Tech was derailed before it even began, with an Achilles tear during the final day of offseason conditioning. After rehabbing during the course of the 2018 season, he tore the Achilles in his other ankle, and only recovered enough by the beginning of the 2019 season to see limited action for the Hokies.

In the meantime, the 6-4, 205-pounder watched Caleb Farley and Jeremy Waller develop into an elite cornerback tandem. With both of those players returning for the 2020 season, while Webb's eligibility will expire at its conclusion, he intends to use his final year at a program where he's more likely to see significant playing time.

Ultimately, injuries limited him to one career tackle as a Hokie.