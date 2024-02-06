Jayvon Gilmore planning a spring trip to Blacksburg
Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff
Jayvon Gilmore is a 6-6, 190-pound product of Gaffney (S.C.) High in Upstate South Carolina that has major upside at the quarterback position.
The rising junior transferred from Ben Lippen School in Columbia, where he passed for 1,767 yards with a 22 touchdown to seven interception ratio in 2023, completing 53 percent of his attempts and rushing for 112 yards on 48 attempts.
Gilmore recently chatted with Hokie Haven to catch up on his big offer from incoming third-year head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech. The Hokies followed Austin Peay, Charlotte, Miami (Ohio), South Carolina State, and Troy to the punch for the athlete, but still got out of the gate early in terms of Power Four programs seeking out his services, with Tech only behind UCF.
