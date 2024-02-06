Jayvon Gilmore is a 6-6, 190-pound product of Gaffney (S.C.) High in Upstate South Carolina that has major upside at the quarterback position.

The rising junior transferred from Ben Lippen School in Columbia, where he passed for 1,767 yards with a 22 touchdown to seven interception ratio in 2023, completing 53 percent of his attempts and rushing for 112 yards on 48 attempts.