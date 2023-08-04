The 5-8, 183-pounder has been named to the watchlist for the Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

He has yet to take part in a game for the Hokies, but already senior receiver Jaylin Lane has drawn some national attention.

Lane's time in his first three years of college, all at Middle Tennessee State, certainly indicate that he is indeed capable of impacting a game in multiple ways.

In three years and 30 games at Middle, he caught 124 passes for 1528 yards (12.3 per grab) and 10 touchdowns. The Lion's share of his production came last Fall, with over half his catches and yards - and exactly half his career TDs - with a career-high 13.6 yards per catch. Against the Hokies in 2021, he caught four passes for 30 yards.

He also returned 19 punts for 152 yards, and 11 kicks for 254 yards in 2022. He has 97 rush yards and one touchdown in his career.

Lane is expected to compete for a starting slot receiver role this Fall, given the up-and-down performance at that position group a year ago. His ability to be a game-changer there and potentially also contribute on special teams should make him a crucial part of the Hokies' attack.