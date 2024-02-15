Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Jaylen Pile knows Virginia Tech well

Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff

Jaylen Pile is not only a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver of Dallas, Texas from the Class of 2026 that is gaining major traction on the big-time Division 1 recruiting trail, boasting offers from the likes of big-name Division 1 programs like Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Utah, Oregon, Tennessee, and Penn State, but is also the son of former Virginia Tech legend Willie Pile, a hard-hitting free safety of the Frank Beamer era that starred for the Hokies from 1999-2002.

Originally from New York, Pile would go on to register 268 total tackles, a mark that still stands No. 21 on Tech’s all-time list to this day. As a freshman, he was a member of the team that fell just short of the national championship in the 2000 Sugar Bowl against Florida State in New Orleans.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement