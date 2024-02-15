Jaylen Pile is not only a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver of Dallas, Texas from the Class of 2026 that is gaining major traction on the big-time Division 1 recruiting trail, boasting offers from the likes of big-name Division 1 programs like Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Utah, Oregon, Tennessee, and Penn State, but is also the son of former Virginia Tech legend Willie Pile, a hard-hitting free safety of the Frank Beamer era that starred for the Hokies from 1999-2002.

Originally from New York, Pile would go on to register 268 total tackles, a mark that still stands No. 21 on Tech’s all-time list to this day. As a freshman, he was a member of the team that fell just short of the national championship in the 2000 Sugar Bowl against Florida State in New Orleans.