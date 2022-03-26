Jaylen Patterson enjoys Blacksburg

The 6-2, 190-pounder received the invitation through his high school coaching staff, and didn't hesitate to visit campus.

Lenoir (N.C.) West Caldwell quarterback Jaylen Patterson has been on the Hokie radar for some time, and Saturday, made his way on an unofficial visit to Blacksburg.

"The VT coaches contacted my Head Coach and they invited us up today," he explained. "I wanted to see what their saying 'This Is Home' was about. I got to see all of it: weight room, the new player lounge area, and field."

The Hokies are in the midst of spring practices - they had a snowy session today, their fifth of 15 days on the field. Despite that, the coaches were able to provide a personal welcome to Patterson and his traveling crew.

Lead recruiter (and VT quarterbacks coach) Brad Glenn and area recruiter (and running backs coach/special teams coordinator) Stu Holt made sure Patterson and his group felt the embodiment of 'this is home.'

"When I pulled into the parking lot, Coach Glenn and Coach Holt met me and my parents at the car," Patterson beamed. "That was a warm welcoming in my opinion. They told me they were going to come up on for my spring ball."

When they return the favor of his trip to campus, they'll have a chance to see Patterson throw in person. He's still seeking his first college scholarship offer, but has the chance to impress coaches as he progresses through this Spring and into his senior year.

He's certainly doing what he can to make sure he's a familiar face to coaches around the region, not just in Blacksburg. He took a handful of unofficial visits last Fall, and is in the midst of a busy Spring. He's visited Appalachian State, Elon, and Gardner-Webb over the past few weekends, though it's safe to say that the headliner was today's stop at VT.

He has several more visits to go in the next few weeks, too.

"I have North Carolina Central, Charleston Southern, and Alcorn State coming up," he said. "And I’m open to others, too."

With the effort he's putting in on the trail, there's little question that offers will be on the way soon.