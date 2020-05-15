And then there were six. After dropping back down to five commitments a week ago, the Hokies have added an in-state WR.

Jaylen Jones is a 6-0, 185-pound wide receiver ranked the No. 43 player in the commonwealth of Virginia. He picked the Hokies over Pitt, along with fellow finalists Boston College, East Carolina, and Wake Forest. Duke and Virginia were among the programs to offer, but that he eliminated earlier in the process.

As a junior, Jones helped lead his school - known as "Tee Jay" - to an 11-2 record, catching 68 passes for 1300 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Jones's commitment.