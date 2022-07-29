Jaydon Young is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has its second commitment in the 2023 class. Greensboro (N.C.) Day guard Jaydon Young is in!

Young, a three-star unranked nationally, picked VT over several mid-major programs. His lead recruiter was assistant coach Christian Webster. Last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 44% from the field.

He joins point guard Brandon Rechsteiner in the 2023 class.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Young's commitment.