HokieHaven - Jayden Johnson re-opens recruitment

"South Carolina is a great school and I like coach Muschamp a lot, but I have to look at my other options now."

"Him leaving and not knowing who the new coaches at South Carolina will be are the main reasons why I am opening back up. I am signing in December and enrolling in January, so I have to make a big decision here soon.

"I have been considering this for a a little while because of all the rumors about coach Muschamp, so when he was fired, I knew I would be de-committing," said Johnson.

Jayden Johnson committed to South Carolina June 15, but after a tough season and the firing of Will Muschamp , the Cedartown (Ga.) athlete has backed off his pledge to the Gamecocks and re-opened his recruitment.

We knew it would happen. The questions were when, and how many?

Schools like Mississippi State and Virginia Tech quickly reached out to Johnson once the Muschamp news broke. Others have stayed with him since he committed five months ago.

"Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Liberty and East Carolina have never stopped recruiting me. Arkansas has been talking to me every day like I never committed and it has been almost like that with Georgia Tech. East Carolina and Liberty have been on me hard too.

"I am going to keep talking to those schools, I have started talking to Mississippi State and Virginia Tech too, so we will see what happens next."

In a normal year, Johnson would schedule official visits and have some in-home visits coming up, but 2020 is not that year. He has done zoom calls with some of these schools and he definitely has his eye on the Razorbacks and Yellow Jackets.

"I have gotten to know the people at Arkansas and I like them a lot," said Johnson. "They have brought me in and made me feel like family. I have been talking to coach Carter, coach Odom and coach Pittman a lot — I like all them. How they make me feel is a big reason I like Arkansas.

"The staff is great at Georgia Tech too. I know coach Burton well and we talk a lot. I like the education it offers and the people right there in the city. Everything is right there around Atlanta at Georgia Tech and that is cool. I like the talent they are bringing in too."

Johnson is completely open now, and he is going to take each call very serious the next few weeks with a signing date set for December 16. He is not sure when he will make his final decision, but he is going to take the time needed to find the "best fit" for him on and off the field. He is looking to go into nursing after football, so the degree will play a role in his decision as well.