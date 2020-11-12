HokieHaven - Jarrod Hewitt earns Beamer No. 25 jersey

After a strong performance against Miami last year, Jarrod Hewitt will once again wear No. 25 against the Canes.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DL Jarrod Hewitt will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest vs. No. 9 Miami. It will mark the second time that the Venice, Florida native has earned this honor. Hewitt (6-1, 280), tied a season-high with five stops this past Saturday vs. Liberty, a total that included 1.5 TFLs. A team captain, in 2020, he has posted 15 tackles in 2020, including 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.

In Hewitt’s first game wearing the 25 jersey, Tech earned a 42-35 victory at Miami in 2019 and he recorded a solo tackle.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.