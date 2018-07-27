Before even hitting campus, Virginia Tech's 2018 hoops recruiting class is down a member. Shooting guard Jarren McAllister has received his release.

The 6-3, 175-pound three-star out of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage was the earliest commit in the class, but ultimately ended up the least-heralded member of it. His lead recruiter, assistant coach Steve Roccaforte, departed the program earlier this week to take a position at East Carolina. That relationship was key to McAllister's Hokie pledge.

At the time he picked Virginia Tech, VCU was McAllister's only offer, but it's likely he'll go through a brief re-recruitment that sees new entries (possibly including Roccaforte's new program) to the mix, or reclassifies to the 2019 class in order to get a full picture of his options.

With the departure of McAllister, the Hokies will ultimately see just two players join in the 2018 recruiting class: point guard Jonathan Kabongo and wing Landers Nolley. The 6-7, 205-pound Nolley is the headliner of the class, the No. 49 overall player nationally and capable of playing multiple roles in Blacksburg.

VT has yet to begin its 2019 class with a current commitment (though at one point, they held a trio of pledges before mutually parting ways with them last Summer).