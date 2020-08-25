HokieHaven - Jared Gibble is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has flipped Charlotte tight end commit Jared Gibble. The Class of 2021 prospect out of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove is commitment No. 21 in the class.

He caught 10 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns during his junior year for an Oak Grove team that went 10-2. A two-star unranked at the position or within the state of North Carolina, he picked Charlotte in April, but persistent pursuit by the Hokies picked up in the past few days, resulting in today's offer and commitment.

Gibble has been timed at 12.54 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 26.94 in the 200 - hardly making a dent in the track world, but certainly impressive for a 6-4, 225-pound tight end.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Gibble's commitment.