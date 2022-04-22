 HokieHaven - Jared Gibble bids his goodbye to the Hokies
Jared Gibble bids his goodbye to the Hokies

The Hokies' second departure Tuesday afternoon came in the form of freshman tight end Jared Gibble. The former two-star prospect out of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove officially entered the Transfer Portal, then said his goodbyes to the program:

The 6-4, 225-pounder did not see any action in the 2021 season, and with the return of sixth-year senior Drake DeIuliis and arrival of freshmen Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, and Daequan Wright at his position, he understandably did not see a clear path to playing time in the immediate or distant future.

Gibble has four years of eligibility remaining at whatever institution he chooses.

