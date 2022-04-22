Jared Gibble bids his goodbye to the Hokies

The Hokies' second departure Tuesday afternoon came in the form of freshman tight end Jared Gibble. The former two-star prospect out of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove officially entered the Transfer Portal, then said his goodbyes to the program:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

The 6-4, 225-pounder did not see any action in the 2021 season, and with the return of sixth-year senior Drake DeIuliis and arrival of freshmen Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, and Daequan Wright at his position, he understandably did not see a clear path to playing time in the immediate or distant future.

Gibble has four years of eligibility remaining at whatever institution he chooses.