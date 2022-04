At long last, Virginia Tech is on the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight end James Mitchell has been selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 177 overall.

Mitchell got sparing time as a true freshman before emerging as a crucial receiver in 2019 and 2020. He was injured early last Fall and missed almost his entire senior season.

He finished his VT career with 52 passes caught for 838 yards and seven touchdowns.