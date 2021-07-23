James Mitchell named to Mackey Award watchlist

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell earned a spot on the John Mackey Award watch list on Friday. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best tight end.

The award honors its namesake, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, John Mackey, who is considered one of the best tight ends of all time. An exemplary member of his community, Mackey was a role model on and off the field, winning a Super Bowl, as well as becoming the first president of the NFLPA.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native recorded 26 receptions for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) last season. In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell racked up 47 catches for 796 yards with six touchdowns to go along with five rushing TDs. He was a second-team All-ACC pick of PFF College last season.