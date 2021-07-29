James Mitchell and Amare Barno selected for preseason All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech’s DE Amaré Barno and TE James Mitchell earned selections to the Preseason All-ACC Football Team as selected by members of the media, the conference announced Tuesday.

Barno (6-6, 235) enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020 after making the move from linebacker to defensive end. He recorded 43 total tackles on the season, including 28 solo stops. The Blythewood, South Carolina native led the ACC and all Power Five players with 16.0 TFL and tied with Tech DE Justus Reed for sixth in the league with 6.5 sacks. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors last season.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native recorded 26 receptions for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) last season. In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell racked up 47 catches for 796 yards with six touchdowns to go along with five rushing TDs. Friday, Mitchell earned a spot on the Mackey Award watch list as one of the country’s top tight ends. He was a second-team All-ACC pick of PFF College last season.