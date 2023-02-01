It's not too late for the Hokies to add a 2023 commitment, and this afternoon they did just that. College of the Canyons DE Jame Jennette is in!

The 6-5, 225-pounder is a native of Durham, N.C. where he attended C.E. Jordan High School. After he didn't have the FBS options he desired out of high school, he opted for the junior college route. In his year in the Golden State, he appeared in seven games, recording 24 total tackles. Five of those were for loss with 1.5 sacks. The team went 3-4 the games he played (5-5 overall on the season).

Jennette took an official visit to Blacksburg the Jan. 21 weekend.

Jennette has four years of eligibility to play three remaining - and is more like a high school recruit than the Transfer Portal types that have already joined the Hokies from other Division I institutions. He will enroll after the current semester, missing spring ball but with the opportunity to work out with the team over the Summer.