Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt pulled the trigger today. The 6-2, 165-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 7 prospect in South Carolina and the No. 86 wideout nationally.

Commitment No. 2 of Virginia Tech's weekend is in - and it could turn out to be a special weekend indeed.

Hyatt visited Blacksburg several times during the recruiting process, and those trips were enough to beat out the likes of Duke, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others.

