Nokesville (Va.) Patriot offensive lineman Jakai Moore has narrowed his list of scholarship options to seven, and VT is still involved. The three-star put out his list on Twitter this afternoon:

Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina are the other schools still standing for the 6-5, 293-pounder. The Gamecocks were the only one to offer before the Hokies did (Louisville, Maryland, and Virginia were all on board when he picked up his VT opportunity in January, but have been eliminated from the running. Schools no longer in the hunt include Florida, Florida State, Michigan, and USC.

Moore has visited Blacksburg multiple times this off-season, beginning with the January trip where he received the offer. However, he's been wide open among his favorites over the course of his recruitment.

The Hokies are already building a strong OL class, with four-stars Jesse Hanson and Bryan Hudson in the fold. They're hoping to add three-star guard Riley Simonds when he announces a commitment Wednesday. The No. 18 in-state player would be among the select few targets at the position should Simonds commit.