Jaire Richburg already thinking about a Blacksburg return
Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff
Virginia Tech recently offered 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver Jaire Richburg of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC on Jan. 22, becoming part of a flurry of schools that have reached out to the prospect of late, including Power 4 West Virginia and Penn State on Jan. 17 and Liberty, Charlotte, and Temple of the Group of Five on Jan. 23, 24, and 31).
After the offer went down, the Hokies were quick to follow up with the dynamic pass-catcher that also stars on the hardwood with an invite to campus for a Junior Day visit on Feb. 3.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.