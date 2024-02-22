Virginia Tech recently offered 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver Jaire Richburg of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC on Jan. 22, becoming part of a flurry of schools that have reached out to the prospect of late, including Power 4 West Virginia and Penn State on Jan. 17 and Liberty, Charlotte, and Temple of the Group of Five on Jan. 23, 24, and 31).

After the offer went down, the Hokies were quick to follow up with the dynamic pass-catcher that also stars on the hardwood with an invite to campus for a Junior Day visit on Feb. 3.