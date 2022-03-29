Jaden Payoute will medically retire

One of Virginia Tech's best overall athletes as a recruit, wide receiver Jaden Payoute will unfortunately never realize that potential. He will take a medical retirement from the game of football after multiple leg injuries prevented him from making an impact in Orange and Maroon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgSG9raWUgTmF0aW9uIGZvciB0aGUgZW5kbGVzcyBs b3ZlIGFuZCBzdXBwb3J0LiBXaWxsIGFsd2F5cyBiZSBhIEhva2llIGZvcmV2 ZXIg8J+noSAjNDcwNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTVlRMlQ2bHNo MCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ZUTJUNmxzaDA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SmFkZW4gUGF5b3V0ZSAoQEpKUGF5b3V0ZV8xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pKUGF5b3V0ZV8xL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4ODQwNDM3Nzc5 NTEzMzUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Payoute was a high school quarterback/safety whose upside at wide receiver saw him participate in the 2019 Army All-American Game and International Bowl, and earn a ranking as a Rivals250 prospect. The No. 237 overall prospect and No. 6 player in the Commonwealth, he was the No. 38 wideout nationally in his class. Payoute redshirted as a freshman as he made the transition to a new position, then a broken foot sidelined him for the 2020 season, and he suffered through a range of minor injuries in his third year on campus. With the decreasing likelihood that he'd ever have the type of career he'd expected, the product of Chesterfield (Va.) Bird opted to hang up his cleats rather than try to fight back onto the field. He finishes his VT career with just a single reception, a 42-yarder in this year's bowl game against Maryland. That play serves as a symbol of just how much potential he had - and how it typically dangled just out of reach for Payoute and the Hokies to take advantage of. With his retirement, the Hokies' depth by class looks like this.

2022 eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw* Jaylen Jones* Luke Bussel, W Jadan Blue Miles Ellis, W Will Kakavitsas, W Conner Dusenbury, W Tink Boyd, W Tucker Holloway* Keli Lawson* Stephen Gosnell* Kaleb Smith, W Christian Moss DaWain Lofton*



PJ Prioleau, W Eddie Ozycz, W

Areeb Rashid, W Dallan Wright



Logan Richardson, W



DJ Sims

Incoming transfers Jadan Blue and Stephen Gosnell are the only upperclassmen on the roster, though Kaleb Smith joined as a walk-on and has been placed on scholarship in past years when there is room against the NCAA's cap. Blue is the only scholarship senior. There are still 89 scholarships accounted for going into the Fall - four over the NCAA max of 85. Head coach Brent Pry has mentioned on multiple occasions that he expects plenty of attrition after spring practices (as is typical in a normal year, and particularly so during a coaching transition). Payoute has not announced any intentions for his post-football endeavors. He is a Human Development major.