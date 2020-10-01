HokieHaven - Jaden Keller names top seven, including Hokies

Jaden Keller names top seven, including Hokies
Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee High 2021 safety/athlete Jaden Keller is down to seven finalists, and the Hokies make the cut.
The 6-4, 195-pound three-star, ranked the No. 23 player in the Volunteer State, named his finalists last night.
Top 7🎥 @VikingsESPN981 @MaysMaysm @TysonKeller3 @BTCS_THS #Tennessee #Vandi #Wku #VTech #Wake #Coastal #AppState Thanks to @aidancarter_2 @reece_proffitt pic.twitter.com/w0COEk20KK— Jaden Keller (@jaden_keller24) September 30, 2020
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news