Jaden Keller emerging as a player to watch

There were times in the 2021 recruiting cycle that Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee linebacker Jaden Keller was almost an afterthought.

But the talented athlete - who played quarterback and safety for his high school team, and thus flew under the radar a bit - picked the Hokies over Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest, and it seems the Hokies have a gem on their hands. While he's not in the two-deep for this weekend's opener against North Carolina, it stands to reason he'll have a major role to play in Lane Stadium.