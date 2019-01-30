Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

No. 21 is in for Virginia Tech: Jaden Cunningham has committed. The three-star Juco defensive tackle made it official on Twitter:

The 6-1, 325-pounder from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College should have the opportunity for immediate playing time.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Cunningham in the fold.

• Take a look at what Cunningham brings on the field with a look at his sophomore Juco highlight reel.

• What impact will he have on the 2019 recruiting class and the Hokies going forward?

