Virginia Tech will have a representative at a national all-star camp this week: the most recent pledge, Jacoby Pinckney.

The 6-3, 192-pounder from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High picked the Hokies over Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan earlier this week... and will waste no time in making his way to Dallas to prove himself against the nation's best. The No. 4 player in South Carolina and No. 55 wide receiver nationally will have the opportunity to show that he should move on up in the rankings.

Pinckney will play in the 7-on-7 tournament at the event with Team Boomin', where his quarterbacks will be Auburn pledge Bo Nix and uncommitted Rivals250 passer Jayden Daniels.

Other players for VT fans to watch include five-star offensive lineman Darnell Wright, 2020 defensive end Bryan Bresee, and 2020 linebacker Mekhail Sherman.

The event lasts through Tuesday, though unlike previous years, it will not be televised on ESPN.