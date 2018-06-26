Will the Hokies ever slow down? The sixth commitment of June is in, with Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman wideout Jacoby Pinckney joining up.

The 6-3, 192-pound three-star is the 12th overall pledge in the class, and bumps the Hokies' group up to No. 24 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, past Michigan State. Only four schools ranked ahead of VT have fewer commits - though with few scholarships available, the Hokies likely won't catch them in sheer volume. The No. 4 prospect in South Carolina and No. 55 receiver nationally, Pinckney is one of several VT pledges who could end up at wide receiver in the long term.

He picked the Hokies over Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan - hardly a group of scrubs - and brings 133 high school receptions for 2083 yards and 11 touchdowns so far.

