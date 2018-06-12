Dorman (S.C.) Roebuck wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney has long been one of Virginia Tech's top 2019 targets. Now, only four schools remain in the three-star's recruitment - and the Hokies are still in the fight.

Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan are also on the table for the 6-3, 192-pounder. Programs eliminated include the likes of Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, among several others.

VT has long been at or near the forefront of Pinckney's recruitment. The Hokies long held a commitment from his 2018 teammate, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, before the offensive lineman flipped to Clemson before the early Signing Day in December (the Tigers have not offered Pinckney). That relationship has helped facilitate Pinckney taking more trips to Blacksburg than any other college town - especially in the crucial phases early in his recruiting process.

However, Virginia Tech has also picked up several wide receivers or athlete-type prospects who could line up at the position, including rising star Jaden Payoute just this weekend. Is there still a spot in the class for the No. 7 rising player in South Carolina, or did Pinckney wait too long to make a commitment?