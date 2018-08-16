From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson has been named to the watch list for the Manning Award, the award’s committee announced Thursday.

Jackson, who recently participated as a counselor in the 2018 Manning Passing Academy, is coming off of a record-setting rookie campaign for the Hokies. He set two Virginia Tech freshman passing marks with 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson's passing yardage and 236 completions led all Power Five freshman quarterbacks in 2017. The first freshman quarterback at Virginia Tech to start a season opener since Michael Vick in 1999, Jackson was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice last season and tied a program record with five touchdown passes at East Carolina (9/16/17).

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2018 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

