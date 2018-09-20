Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

On what it is like to have an impromptu bye week so early in the season:

“I guess it was good and bad. For some guys that were a little banged up it was probably pretty good to take the time to get better. For me, I wasn’t upset or anything, you just a want to play. You don’t want another bye week I guess, but it was good for us to get better basically.”

Was it a productive week of practice?

“I would say so. There was a lot of crossover, a lot of work against each other and I think that we got better from that.”

How would you evaluate the offensive line?

“I trust what [offensive line coach Vance] Vice will do with them. I think six, seven, or maybe even eight guys rotated in that game I want to say. They are all good players and they all fit differently together. With the line it’s a little weird, most offensive lines you think they need a couple of games to get used to each other, but for them they came in and played well.”

Does it affect him to switch centers during a game, as he experienced against William & Mary?

“No, not really. You just go on the sideline before the series starts and take a couple snaps, you’re ready good to go, then go out. I think [Zachariah] Hoyt started the game off and then [Kyle] Chung got in, probably mid second quarter, I’m not exactly sure. It wasn’t much of a problem.”

On if he looked back at the previous two games and if anything about the offense stood out:

“No, not exactly. I wouldn’t say our main focus was to look back. It was more about trying to get better in that week. I think we had three extra practices to go at each other and try to get better.”

On Hoyt’s struggles snapping the football:

“I think it’s something that he is going through. He also has a bad pinky, that will kind of mess you up. He’s changed how he has snapped the ball, now it’s perfect again, so I’m not really worried about that at all. I think he’ll still play center, guard or whatever. Vice moves them around pretty much. Chung played three positions that game.”

On looking inward this week and seeing where he could make improvements:

“I just need to make every pass. I missed a couple. I think I missed one in the William & Mary game. The post to [Eric] Kumah was low, so that’s something I just want to continue to get better at. I think I’ve gotten better with the deep ball and throwing the ball downfield. Just not missing any basically.”

On what did he do with his Saturday off:

“I slept. I was sleeping all day. I maybe watched half of a couple of games, but I didn’t really do very much to be honest.”