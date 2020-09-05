HokieHaven - Jack Hollifield is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has the next important piece of the 2021 class. Legacy athlete Jack Hollifield has joined the fold.

The 6-3, 225-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 30 rising senior in the state of North Carolina. However, he has the potential to play multiple positions at Virginia Tech, with the staff recently pivoting to a primarily-tight end recruiting pitch. The younger brother of junior linebacker Dax Hollifield - dad, Aubrey played at Wake Forest - could follow in big bro's footsteps and be a defensive player, as well.

Jack was his Shelby (N.C.) High team's leading tackler as a junior with 164 total tackles, 24 of them for loss, with nine sacks during his junior year. The Lions finished 14-1 with a Class 2AA state title.

Hollifield is commitment No. 22 in the Class of 2021, and improves the Hokies' ranking to No. 35 nationally.

