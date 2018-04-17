The Hokies' post-Spring attrition didn't take long to kick into gear. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman J'Bril Glaze has announced his intentions to leave Blacksburg. He made the announcement on his Twitter account this afternoon:

The 6-1, 289-pound Glaze redshirted this past Fall as a true freshman. He was a two-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson in Virginia Tech's 2017 class. He was listed at 6-3, 252 pounds, but was expected to bulk up and play on the interior of the defensive line in college. While he built up to a decent playing weight, Glaze didn't see himself finding the field any time soon, and opted to make his departure from the program. With his exit and a few other changes to the roster, the defensive tackle depth looks like this:

2018 Eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Cam Goode* Jarrod Hewitt Xavier Burke Vinny Mihota

Jimmie Taylor Darius Fullwood Ricky Walker*

Joe Koshuta, W