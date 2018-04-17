The Hokies' post-Spring attrition didn't take long to kick into gear. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman J'Bril Glaze has announced his intentions to leave Blacksburg.
He made the announcement on his Twitter account this afternoon:
Gods plan 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vynqci6Kdt— jbril glaze (@Bril59_) April 17, 2018
The 6-1, 289-pound Glaze redshirted this past Fall as a true freshman. He was a two-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson in Virginia Tech's 2017 class. He was listed at 6-3, 252 pounds, but was expected to bulk up and play on the interior of the defensive line in college.
While he built up to a decent playing weight, Glaze didn't see himself finding the field any time soon, and opted to make his departure from the program. With his exit and a few other changes to the roster, the defensive tackle depth looks like this:
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Cam Goode*
|
Jarrod Hewitt
|
Xavier Burke
|
Vinny Mihota
|
|
Jimmie Taylor
|
Darius Fullwood
|
Ricky Walker*
|
|
Joe Koshuta, W
Mihota will slide inside after being primarily a defensive end during his career to date, which provides depth (and a likely starter) for this year. The move of early-enrolled freshman Joe Kane to the offensive line, on the other hand, means the longer-term depth is starting to look a little iffy.
Xavier Burke and Darius Fullwood will likely both have to turn into starting-caliber players by their senior year in 2019 while VT needs to add players in this year's recruiting class in order to have the appropriate depth going forward. There is also the potential that other defensive ends (such as fellow redshirt Robert Porcher IV) follow Mihota's path, sliding inside long-term.