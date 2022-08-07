Ishmael Findlayter is a Hokie!

The result is not surprising, but the timing may be: Canadian defensive lineman Ishmael Findlayter has committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-4, 230-pounder from Mississauga (Ont.) Clarkston North was a longtime target of Brent Pry - dating back to the Head Hokie's time as the defensive coordinator at Penn State. He took a visit last weekend for the Hokie Fest recruiting event, received an offer, and saw that VT is where he wants to spend his college days.

"It was great," he told Hokie Haven. "I really had an amazing time."

He becomes the 18th member of the class, and the second defensive end, along with in-state three-star Jason Abbey. It's possible that linebacker commit Aycen Stevens ends up at DE as well - and a long-term future on the interior of the line isn't out of the question for Findlayter.

Because he is unranked by Rivals.com. there is no immediate impact on the Team Recruiting Rankings, though as little as a two-star rating would vault the Hokies from No. 41 right now into a tie for No. 37 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Findlayter's commitment.