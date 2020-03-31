Isaiah Wilkins enters the transfer portal
Virginia Tech sophomore wing/forward Isaiah Wilkins will finish his college eligibility elsewhere.
the 6-4, 225-pounder entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday morning. The former three-star prospect out of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor has not announced any schools of interest yet.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news