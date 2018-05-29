Four-star receiver Isaiah Hazel has named his top seven schools, and Virginia Tech will battle some heavy-hitters for his commitment.

The 6-1, 190-pound four-star includes Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia among his top seven programs alongside the Hokies. Although his list has seen some changes over time, Alabama, Maryland, Michigan, and VT have been the most consistent members among his top choices.

The No. 4 player in Maryland and No. 38 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2019, Hazel eliminated multiple ACC, Big Ten, and SEC schools from contention in narrowing his list. Virginia Tech and Maryland appear to remain in best position to land his signature.

"They show me a lot of love," said Hazel. "Coach Wiggins and I are getting really close. He's fantastic."

He plans to take a return visit to Blacksburg before he makes his college commitment, which he'd like to do this Summer.