Isaac Sowells Jr. a 6-foot-2, 292-pounder of Louisville, Kentucky, is a Class of 2025 prospect being recruited by second-year head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech to potentially play on Ron Crook’s offensive line of the future.

The big prospect is the son of Issac Sowells, a former standout at Indiana that was drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and also spent time with the Bengals and Lions as a member of the practice squad.