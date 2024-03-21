The Lancers started the game with the first goal, but the lead didn’t last long, as Olivia Vergano scored her first of three goals on the day under a minute later off a Torres assist. Tech went on to dominate the rest of the first and it was 5-2, Hokies, at the end of one.

Four goals from freshman Isa Torres and a 10-0 scoring run helped Virginia Tech dominate Longwood with a 17-4 win on Wednesday evening. Tech improves to 7-4 on the season, bouncing back after losing to Duke in heartbreaking fashion last Saturday.

Vergano’s second goal Wednesday was her 20th of the season.

“I think just a lot of it has to do with my teammates and [them] setting me up for success,” Vergano said. “Dodging to create space, you know, I can’t do it by myself. So I’m really glad that I have them to provide me with the opportunities.”

The Hokies exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Lancers 7-2 in the period. Goals came from Lauren Render, Paige Tyson, Torres, Cacciabaudo and Vergano.

Tech’s run created a comfortable 12-2 lead at halftime where the match felt all but over.

“Shot selection and where we place our shots is a very important part of the game,” Torres said. “I know in the past, our offense has been a little bit iffy about where we’re shooting and our shot percentage and stuff like that. So I think today was a great turnaround and a great step forward for us this season.”

A few players that haven’t had high scoring numbers this season had great days for Tech. Render scored both her first and second goals of the season today. Isa Torres had four goals for the second time after coming back from injury in late February.

Grace New and Marie Cacciabaudo also each had hat tricks.

“We saw some players who haven't been consistently in our lineup really do a great job, whether it was returning from injury or kind of working their way onto the field for us,” Coach Skiera said. “From your Grace New, to your Marie Cacciabaudo, to Isa Torres coming off of injury, Lauren Render coming off an injury.

“Those four had massive days today and that’s really fun, because if you look at our lineups over the last five, six games, I mean they’re ever changing and it is because there’s players that are willing to step up, and certainly returning a few from injury is a really good thing for us this time of year.”

The Hokies opened up the third quarter with three consecutive goals before Longwood got one, which finally stopped Tech’s run at 10 goals in a row.

“Yeah it was super important,” Vergano said. “I think it just really shifted the momentum and allowed us to get a lot of the other girls in the game. A lot of new faces which is always a great opportunity and great to see.”

Tech will now face a tough test for the rest of March and into early April. They have three consecutive games on the road, all against ACC opponents. They play Pitt on Saturday, then Clemson on March 30 and No. 12 North Carolina on April 6.

The Hokies don’t come back to Thompson Field until April 10, when they’ll take on Old Dominion.

“Oh gosh,” Coach Skiera said. “Enjoy the time on the road. It is a special time to bond with your teammates and memorable experiences, but the message is we need to win.”