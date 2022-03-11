 HokieHaven - Is it done yet?: Hokies bracketology and rooting guide
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 10:40:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Is it done yet?: Hokies bracketology and rooting guide

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech took care of business in Brooklyn, but a mixed day on the out-of-town scoreboard leaves Tournament fates cloudy.

We break it down and provide rooting interests for today's slate.

The nitty gritty

All changes are since a baseline of last Friday

Record: 21-12 (11-9 ACC)

RPI: No. 73 (+11)

KenPom: No. 27 (+4)

NET: No. 33 (+3)

Bracket Matrix: 6th outside (+2 - most brackets to be updated after last night)

Quadrant I: 1-6
Quadrant II: 6-4
Quadrant III: 7-2
Quadrant IV: 7-0

It was a big day, with North Carolina bumping up a Quadrant in both regular-season games, and the Hokies adding a neutral-site win against Notre Dame for another Quad II boost to the résumé.

