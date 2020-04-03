In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Cesare Edwards.

WHO IS HE?

Now standing at 6-foot-10, Edwards has grown two inches since the summer and has seen his game and production steadily improve in the meantime. A member of the 2021 class, Edwards attends Hartsville High School in Hartsville, S.C. He is someone that can play both facing the basket and with his back to it. Slotted as a three-star prospect but on the cusp of a Rivals150 ranking, Edwards is slated to play with the Upward Stars program this summer on the adidas circuit. His travel coach, Curtis Wheeler, had high praise for his emerging big man. “He rebounds the ball, can make 3s, and is starting to figure out where he’s more effective on the offensive end,” he said. “He’s making the transition from prospect to player.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

WHY I LIKE HIM