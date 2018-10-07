It should come as no surprise that a Virginia Tech team that was hanging onto the tail end of both national polls no longer sees its name listed in them after a 45-23 loss to Notre Dame in Lane Stadium Saturday night.

The Hokies dropped from No. 24 to not even in the "others receiving votes" category in the AP poll (there are 10 teams receiving votes outside the top-25, so VT is at best the No. 36 team nationally), and from No. 23 to the fifteenth team in others receiving votes (unofficially No. 40 nationally) in the Coaches' poll.

The Irish rose to No. 5 in both polls, gaining one spot in the AP and two in the Coaches.

Other ACC teams remain in the rankings, but with VT's departure, numbers are thin on the ground. NC State is No. 20/19 (AP/Coaches), Miami is No. 16/15, and Clemson is No. 4/4. Virginia Tech will host the Hurricanes Nov. 17, but doesn't face either the Wolfpack or the Tigers, unless and until an ACC Championship Game matchup.

Despite already holding two losses, the Hokies are undefeated in the conference, and stand a decent chance to capture the Coastal Division crown if they can take down the Hurricanes. It might take until that point to return to the rankings, and if VT does manage to take down Miami, another ranked team awaits them in Charlotte.