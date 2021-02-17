HokieHaven - In-state report card for Hokie recruiting

Virginia Tech has doubled down on recruiting the Commonwealth. How are the Hokies doing with each member of the state's top 35 prospects?

1. OL Zach Rice

A UVa legacy, the top player in the state has already narrowed his list to a number of nationally-elite programs and the Hoos.

2. LB Shawn Murphy