One of the Hokies' top remaining 2024 targets on the offensive line is Mason Wade. A three-star prospect out of Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley, Wade is ranked the No. 10 rising senior in the Commonwealth, and he is the No. 37 offensive tackle prospect nationally.

His recruitment is continuing to scale up, with two dozen programs entering the mix before he recently trimmed to a more manageable top five.