In-state linebacker keeping tabs on Hokies
Virginia Tech has re-emphasized in-state recruiting, and Virginia Beach Salem is one of the top talent-producers in the region.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news