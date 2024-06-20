Class of 2025 four-star defensive tackle Christian Evans isn't leaving his home state, as he committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior defensive lineman comes out of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. He currently ranks as the No. 4 player in the commonwealth and the No. 18 defensive tackle in the 2025 cycle. Virginia Tech's combination of academic prowess and football tradition, and his relationship with the coaching staff, led to his pledge to the program. He plans to major in communications. "I picked Virginia Tech because it meets all of my criteria for college," Evans told Rivals. "Virginia Tech is a top-20 public university, and the 47th best college in the country (overall), showing Tech's high-caliber academics. They also have a good communications program. "I had a great tour of some of the media studies buildings, had a tour of the studio that some of the communications students use, including the behind-the-scenes things. I saw the state of the art sound boards and video switchers that the students use when in production or broadcasting. It was very informational and exciting. I also had a Zoom meeting with Bill Roth, the 'Voice of the Hokies.' It was great for me to meet such a Hokie icon and learn from him!" Something else that is important to Evans is carrying on the history of Virginia natives making a big impact for the Hokies on the football field. He wants to see the program keep the in-state talent in Blacksburg. This is also important to head coach Brent Pry. "It means a lot as a top in-state guy to play for the top school in the state," Evans said. "I met with Coach Pry, and he started talking about the future of the program and where he’s taking them. He was talking about how to get Tech back to where they were, and how they have to get back to getting the top players in Virginia. I want to follow in the steps of Virginia greats that came before me — Mike Vick, Bruce Smith, DeAngelo Hall. They were there, and Tech was very good. So I feel like with me coming there, it should create some more ripples throughout Virginia.”

Evans recently took his official visit to Virginia Tech during the weekend of June 14, and shortly after leaving Blacksburg, he decided that he wanted to be a part of the program. The young defensive tackle has built strong bonds with Pry, defensive coordinator Chris Marve, defensive line coach J.C. Price, star/nickels coach Shawn Quinn and many other coaches on Virginia Tech's staff. Evans feels like the Virginia Tech staff has made him a priority from the beginning and that went a long way in his recruitment. He believes the coaches will help him accomplish his goals both on and off the field. "Another reason why I picked Tech is my great relationship with their staff and my background with them," Evans explained. "VT was the first school to really start recruiting me, during my sophomore year. One of the first college games I went to was when Virginia Tech played Georgia Tech in 2022. It was a great game-day atmosphere despite the otherwise poor weather. Throughout my recruitment, no other staff has made me feel as well as Tech's staff has. I trust them and can't wait to suit up for them. "I feel like I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I’ve been talking to Coach Quinn since 2022, and have always connected with him. I love Coach Pry, Coach Marve and Coach Price. Truly great men and great coaches. These coaches are guys you want to play under." The recent visit to Virginia Tech answered all of Evans' questions, and he knew he was ready to become a Hokie afterward. “They basically had a presentation of my future at Tech from both the academic side and as an athlete," Evans recalled. "They broke down my projected growth in terms of strength and all that stuff, and it was kind of putting things in perspective that I saw for myself. They gave me all the classes that are in the communication school. They gave me a lot of great information, so that was also very important.”